TD Securities Analysts Give Faraday Copper (TSE:FDY) a C$1.25 Price Target

TD Securities set a C$1.25 price objective on Faraday Copper (TSE:FDY – Free Report) in a research report report published on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Faraday Copper Stock Up 1.2 %

TSE FDY opened at C$0.83 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is C$0.72 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$0.61. Faraday Copper has a twelve month low of C$0.47 and a twelve month high of C$0.90. The company has a market capitalization of C$146.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.92 and a beta of 1.63.

Get Faraday Copper alerts:

About Faraday Copper

(Get Free Report)

Read More

Faraday Copper Corp., an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in the United States. The company holds a 100% interest in the Copper Creek project comprising private land, patented and un-patented mining claims, and state prospecting permits that covers an area of approximately 65 square kilometers located in Pinal County, Arizona.

Receive News & Ratings for Faraday Copper Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Faraday Copper and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.