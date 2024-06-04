TDb Split (TSE:XTD) Sets New 1-Year Low at $2.18

TDb Split Corp. (TSE:XTD – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as C$2.18 and last traded at C$2.17, with a volume of 6300 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$2.23.

The firm’s 50 day moving average is C$2.53 and its 200 day moving average is C$2.76. The firm has a market cap of C$15.72 million, a P/E ratio of -1.58 and a beta of 2.15.

TDb Split Corp. is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Quadravest Capital Management Inc It invests in the public equity markets of Canada. The fund seeks to invest in the stocks of a company operating in the banking sector. It primarily invests in the common shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank.

