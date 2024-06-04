TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL) Shares Purchased by Rafferty Asset Management LLC

Rafferty Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL – Free Report) by 18.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 97,148 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,833 shares during the quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC’s holdings in TE Connectivity were worth $13,649,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in TE Connectivity in the third quarter valued at approximately $77,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in TE Connectivity by 48.2% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 66,349 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $8,196,000 after purchasing an additional 21,577 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC grew its position in TE Connectivity by 9.8% during the 3rd quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 6,495 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $802,000 after purchasing an additional 578 shares during the period. J.P. Morgan Private Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TE Connectivity in the third quarter worth about $4,691,000. Finally, First Command Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in TE Connectivity during the third quarter worth about $114,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.43% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on TE Connectivity from $170.00 to $169.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of TE Connectivity in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $180.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on TE Connectivity in a research report on Saturday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of TE Connectivity in a report on Monday, April 1st. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on TE Connectivity from $159.00 to $158.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $153.89.

TE Connectivity Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:TEL traded down $0.92 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $148.19. The stock had a trading volume of 1,156,844 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,024,027. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $145.44 and a 200-day moving average price of $140.85. TE Connectivity Ltd. has a 1-year low of $115.00 and a 1-year high of $152.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.45. The stock has a market cap of $45.38 billion, a PE ratio of 13.64, a PEG ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.35.

TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The electronics maker reported $1.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.83 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $3.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.96 billion. TE Connectivity had a net margin of 21.63% and a return on equity of 18.80%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.65 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that TE Connectivity Ltd. will post 7.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TE Connectivity Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 21st will be paid a $0.65 dividend. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.75%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 21st. TE Connectivity’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.79%.

Insider Transactions at TE Connectivity

In related news, Director Mark Trudeau sold 7,044 shares of TE Connectivity stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.49, for a total transaction of $996,655.56. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,917 shares in the company, valued at $837,196.33. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, insider Shadrak W. Kroeger sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.86, for a total value of $749,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 25,976 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,892,763.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Mark Trudeau sold 7,044 shares of TE Connectivity stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.49, for a total transaction of $996,655.56. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,917 shares in the company, valued at approximately $837,196.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.86% of the company’s stock.

TE Connectivity Profile

TE Connectivity Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells connectivity and sensor solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the AsiaPacific, and the Americas. The company operates through three segments: Transportation Solutions, Industrial Solutions, and Communications Solutions.

