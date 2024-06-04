Telsey Advisory Group Reaffirms “Outperform” Rating for Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR)

Telsey Advisory Group reiterated their outperform rating on shares of Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR – Free Report) in a research report report published on Friday, Benzinga reports. Telsey Advisory Group currently has a $160.00 target price on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on shares of Dollar Tree from $130.00 to $128.00 in a report on Thursday, March 14th. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Dollar Tree from $149.00 to $147.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. KeyCorp raised Dollar Tree from a sector weight rating to an overweight rating and set a $150.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Guggenheim lifted their price target on Dollar Tree from $155.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Dollar Tree from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Monday, March 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $150.55.

Shares of NASDAQ:DLTR opened at $120.98 on Friday. Dollar Tree has a 52 week low of $102.77 and a 52 week high of $154.96. The company’s 50 day moving average is $122.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $130.25. The company has a market cap of $26.40 billion, a PE ratio of -26.19, a P/E/G ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 13th. The company reported $2.55 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.67 by ($0.12). Dollar Tree had a positive return on equity of 15.11% and a negative net margin of 3.26%. The firm had revenue of $8.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.66 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.04 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Dollar Tree will post 6.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Dollar Tree

In other Dollar Tree news, Director Daniel J. Heinrich purchased 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 18th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $127.85 per share, for a total transaction of $127,850.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 6,225 shares in the company, valued at $795,866.25. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Jeffrey A. Davis purchased 1,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 1st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $136.00 per share, with a total value of $244,800.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 19,047 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,590,392. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Daniel J. Heinrich acquired 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 18th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $127.85 per share, with a total value of $127,850.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 6,225 shares in the company, valued at $795,866.25. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 6.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Dollar Tree

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. NBC Securities Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Dollar Tree by 7.1% during the 4th quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 1,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $163,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Dollar Tree by 4.9% during the first quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,985 shares of the company’s stock worth $264,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Horrell Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Dollar Tree by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Horrell Capital Management Inc. now owns 29,224 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,151,000 after buying an additional 94 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its position in shares of Dollar Tree by 4.0% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,515 shares of the company’s stock worth $335,000 after buying an additional 96 shares during the period. Finally, Independence Bank of Kentucky grew its stake in shares of Dollar Tree by 15.0% in the fourth quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,000 after buying an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. 97.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Dollar Tree

Dollar Tree, Inc operates retail discount stores. The company operates in two segments, Dollar Tree and Family Dollar. The Dollar Tree segment offers merchandise at the fixed price of $ 1.25. It provides consumable merchandise, which includes everyday consumables, such as household paper and chemicals, food, candy, health, personal care products, and frozen and refrigerated food; variety merchandise comprising toys, durable housewares, gifts, stationery, party goods, greeting cards, softlines, arts and crafts supplies, and other items; and seasonal goods that include Christmas, Easter, Halloween, and Valentine's Day merchandise.

