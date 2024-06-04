TerraClassicUSD Price Hits $0.0230 on Exchanges (USTC)

TerraClassicUSD (USTC) traded 1.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on June 4th. TerraClassicUSD has a total market cap of $156.83 million and $9.24 million worth of TerraClassicUSD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, TerraClassicUSD has traded up 2.7% against the U.S. dollar. One TerraClassicUSD coin can now be purchased for about $0.0230 or 0.00000033 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $34.92 or 0.00050525 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $7.14 or 0.00010333 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.21 or 0.00017669 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000146 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.36 or 0.00012090 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000155 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.10 or 0.00003043 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000263 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.32 or 0.00006274 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00000945 BTC.

TerraClassicUSD Profile

TerraClassicUSD uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 24th, 2019. TerraClassicUSD’s total supply is 8,960,258,430 coins and its circulating supply is 6,815,670,376 coins. TerraClassicUSD’s official Twitter account is @terra_money and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for TerraClassicUSD is medium.com/terra-money. The official website for TerraClassicUSD is terra.money.

TerraClassicUSD Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “TerraClassicUSD (USTC) is a digital asset built on the Terra blockchain and created due to the de-pegging of TerraUSD (UST) from the US dollar. USTC is designed to provide users with a digital asset that maintains a value relative to a basket of assets, including the US Dollar and other stablecoins. It is issued and managed by Terraform Labs and provides an easy and secure way to transfer value within the Terra network. In early May 2022, the price of Terra’s LUNA and UST tokens began to plummet, leading to the collapse of both tokens and the Terra network. To protect users, Terraform Labs moved users’ UST tokens to the Terra Classic wallet, exchanging them for USTC tokens, and providing more market liquidity.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TerraClassicUSD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade TerraClassicUSD should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase TerraClassicUSD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

