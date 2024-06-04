Texas Community Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCBS) Director Buys $100,324.33 in Stock

Texas Community Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCBS – Get Free Report) Director Anthony Scavuzzo purchased 7,001 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 31st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $14.33 per share, for a total transaction of $100,324.33. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 68,258 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $978,137.14. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Texas Community Bancshares Stock Down 3.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ:TCBS traded down $0.45 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $14.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,660 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,128. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.89. Texas Community Bancshares, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $11.72 and a fifty-two week high of $15.24. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49.

Texas Community Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.89) earnings per share for the quarter. Texas Community Bancshares had a negative return on equity of 4.51% and a negative net margin of 13.16%. The firm had revenue of ($0.60) million for the quarter.

Texas Community Bancshares Announces Dividend

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Texas Community Bancshares

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be paid a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 14th. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.14%. Texas Community Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is currently -20.00%.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Texas Community Bancshares stock. Oppenheimer & Close LLC lifted its holdings in Texas Community Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCBS – Free Report) by 117.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 54,485 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 29,485 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer & Close LLC owned approximately 1.70% of Texas Community Bancshares worth $702,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 15.83% of the company’s stock.

About Texas Community Bancshares

Texas Community Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Mineola Community Bank, S.S.B. that provides loans and banking services to consumers and commercial customers in Mineola, Texas and the surrounding area, and the Dallas Fort Worth Metroplex. It generates a selection of deposit accounts, including savings accounts, checking accounts, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts.

