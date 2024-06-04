TFG Advisers LLC Makes New $223,000 Investment in UFP Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPI)

TFG Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in UFP Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPI – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 1,779 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $223,000.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in UFPI. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of UFP Industries by 716.7% during the third quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 1,561,285 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $159,876,000 after buying an additional 1,370,105 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in shares of UFP Industries by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,111,025 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $113,769,000 after acquiring an additional 10,326 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of UFP Industries by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 753,559 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $94,609,000 after purchasing an additional 4,300 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in UFP Industries during the fourth quarter worth approximately $86,885,000. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC grew its stake in UFP Industries by 93.0% during the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 679,139 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $69,544,000 after purchasing an additional 327,220 shares during the period. 81.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:UFPI opened at $116.51 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.49 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 3.37 and a current ratio of 4.79. UFP Industries, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $81.05 and a fifty-two week high of $128.65. The company’s 50-day moving average is $117.42 and its 200 day moving average is $116.83.

UFP Industries ( NASDAQ:UFPI Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The construction company reported $1.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.62 by $0.34. UFP Industries had a net margin of 7.24% and a return on equity of 17.07%. The company had revenue of $1.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.71 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.98 EPS. UFP Industries’s quarterly revenue was down 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that UFP Industries, Inc. will post 7.53 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 3rd. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.13%. UFP Industries’s payout ratio is 16.42%.

In other UFP Industries news, CFO Michael R. Cole sold 1,452 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.28, for a total transaction of $173,194.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 165,155 shares in the company, valued at $19,699,688.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other UFP Industries news, insider David A. Tutas sold 3,038 shares of UFP Industries stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.21, for a total transaction of $365,197.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 21,374 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,569,368.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Michael R. Cole sold 1,452 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.28, for a total transaction of $173,194.56. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 165,155 shares in the company, valued at $19,699,688.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 25,980 shares of company stock worth $3,052,415. Company insiders own 2.58% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on UFPI shares. StockNews.com cut UFP Industries from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 4th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of UFP Industries from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. Benchmark dropped their price objective on shares of UFP Industries from $137.00 to $133.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $102.00 target price on shares of UFP Industries in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, UFP Industries has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $116.50.

UFP Industries, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets wood and non-wood composites, and other materials in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. It operates through Retail, Packaging, and Construction segments. The Retail segment offers treated lumber products, including decking, fencing, lattice, and other products; pressure-treated and fire-retardant products used primarily for outdoor decking environments; and lawn and garden products, consisting of wood and vinyl fencing options, garden beds and planters, pergolas, picnic tables, and other landscaping products.

