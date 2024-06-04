The Character Group (LON:CCT) Sets New 52-Week High at $340.00

The Character Group plc (LON:CCT – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as GBX 340 ($4.36) and last traded at GBX 340 ($4.36), with a volume of 19510 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 330 ($4.23).

The Character Group Trading Up 3.0 %

The stock’s 50 day moving average is GBX 290.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 277.72. The company has a market capitalization of £63.78 million, a PE ratio of 1,178.57 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 2.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.36.

The Character Group Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 11th will be issued a GBX 8 ($0.10) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 11th. This represents a yield of 2.9%. The Character Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 6,785.71%.

About The Character Group

The Character Group plc designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes toys, games, and gifts in the United Kingdom, Scandinavia, the Far East, and internationally. The company sells its products under the Goo Jit Zu, Chill Factor, Shimmer n Sparkle, Weebles, and Stretch Armstrong brands. It also imports and distributes gifts; and invests in properties.

