The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY) Shares Sold by KBC Group NV

KBC Group NV trimmed its stake in shares of The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY – Free Report) by 38.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 105,029 shares of the company’s stock after selling 66,871 shares during the quarter. KBC Group NV owned about 0.05% of Hershey worth $19,581,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. BKM Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Hershey in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. First Financial Corp IN bought a new position in Hershey in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Highlander Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Hershey by 125.3% in the 4th quarter. Highlander Capital Management LLC now owns 169 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. bought a new position in Hershey in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Pacific Center for Financial Services grew its holdings in Hershey by 176.1% in the 3rd quarter. Pacific Center for Financial Services now owns 196 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. 57.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Hershey Price Performance

HSY opened at $196.42 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $39.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.47, a PEG ratio of 4.42 and a beta of 0.37. The Hershey Company has a 1 year low of $178.82 and a 1 year high of $263.29. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $195.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $192.43.

Hershey Dividend Announcement

Hershey ( NYSE:HSY Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 3rd. The company reported $3.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.74 by $0.33. Hershey had a return on equity of 50.15% and a net margin of 18.13%. The company had revenue of $3.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.11 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.96 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that The Hershey Company will post 9.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 17th will be given a $1.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 16th. This represents a $5.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.79%. Hershey’s dividend payout ratio is currently 54.31%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on HSY shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Hershey from $185.00 to $193.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Argus reduced their target price on Hershey from $240.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Hershey from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, May 6th. Edward Jones restated a “hold” rating on shares of Hershey in a report on Friday, April 19th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on Hershey from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, February 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $210.56.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Hershey news, CFO Steven E. Voskuil sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.83, for a total value of $278,745.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 38,728 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,196,824.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders sold 4,500 shares of company stock valued at $882,405 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

About Hershey

(Free Report)

The Hershey Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of confectionery products and pantry items in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America Confectionery, North America Salty Snacks, and International. It offers chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery products; gum and mint refreshment products, including mints, chewing gums, and bubble gums; protein bars; pantry items, such as baking ingredients, toppings, beverages, and sundae syrups; and snack items comprising spreads, bars, snack bites, mixes, popcorn, and pretzels.

