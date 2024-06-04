The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY) Stock Position Raised by CWA Asset Management Group LLC

CWA Asset Management Group LLC boosted its holdings in The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY – Free Report) by 52.0% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 3,159 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,081 shares during the period. CWA Asset Management Group LLC’s holdings in Hershey were worth $589,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA boosted its position in Hershey by 7.7% during the 4th quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 754 shares of the company’s stock valued at $141,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the period. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC grew its position in shares of Hershey by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 3,661 shares of the company’s stock worth $683,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Hershey by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 5,839 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,089,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares during the period. Mount Lucas Management LP lifted its position in Hershey by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Mount Lucas Management LP now owns 9,619 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,793,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Accurate Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Hershey by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Accurate Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,428 shares of the company’s stock valued at $272,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the period. 57.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Hershey Stock Up 1.9 %

Shares of NYSE HSY traded up $3.76 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $200.18. The company had a trading volume of 377,835 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,924,489. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $195.47 and a two-hundred day moving average of $192.43. The Hershey Company has a 12-month low of $178.82 and a 12-month high of $263.29. The company has a market capitalization of $40.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.47, a PEG ratio of 4.42 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.97.

Hershey Dividend Announcement

Hershey ( NYSE:HSY Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Friday, May 3rd. The company reported $3.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.74 by $0.33. Hershey had a net margin of 18.13% and a return on equity of 50.15%. The company had revenue of $3.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.11 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.96 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that The Hershey Company will post 9.6 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 17th will be paid a $1.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 16th. This represents a $5.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.74%. Hershey’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 54.31%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Argus dropped their price target on shares of Hershey from $240.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Edward Jones reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Hershey in a research note on Friday, April 19th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Hershey from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Hershey from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $191.00 to $183.00 in a research report on Monday, February 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Hershey from $185.00 to $193.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $210.56.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CFO Steven E. Voskuil sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.83, for a total transaction of $278,745.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 38,728 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,196,824.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold a total of 4,500 shares of company stock valued at $882,405 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Hershey Profile

The Hershey Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of confectionery products and pantry items in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America Confectionery, North America Salty Snacks, and International. It offers chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery products; gum and mint refreshment products, including mints, chewing gums, and bubble gums; protein bars; pantry items, such as baking ingredients, toppings, beverages, and sundae syrups; and snack items comprising spreads, bars, snack bites, mixes, popcorn, and pretzels.

Featured Stories

