The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Boosts Stake in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Free Report) by 125.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,724,188 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 958,130 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned approximately 0.16% of PayPal worth $105,882,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Poehling Capital Management INC. boosted its position in shares of PayPal by 12.8% in the fourth quarter. Poehling Capital Management INC. now owns 20,576 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,264,000 after buying an additional 2,338 shares during the period. Prevail Innovative Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of PayPal by 71.7% in the fourth quarter. Prevail Innovative Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 40,612 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,494,000 after acquiring an additional 16,961 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV lifted its stake in shares of PayPal by 11.9% in the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 1,223,046 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $75,108,000 after acquiring an additional 130,536 shares in the last quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new position in shares of PayPal in the fourth quarter worth about $2,295,000. Finally, Prevatt Capital Ltd acquired a new position in shares of PayPal in the fourth quarter worth about $21,494,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.32% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

PYPL has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Monness Crespi & Hardt boosted their price target on PayPal from $80.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 29th. StockNews.com upgraded PayPal from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. New Street Research initiated coverage on PayPal in a research note on Friday. They set a “buy” rating and a $80.00 price objective on the stock. DZ Bank cut PayPal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $60.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Finally, Evercore ISI increased their price target on PayPal from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Twenty-one investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, PayPal has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $73.59.

Insider Transactions at PayPal

In other news, Director Deborah M. Messemer sold 4,422 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.65, for a total value of $272,616.30. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 13,976 shares in the company, valued at $861,620.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

PayPal Price Performance

Shares of PYPL traded down $0.16 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $63.30. 3,643,236 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 15,142,511. The company has a market capitalization of $66.21 billion, a PE ratio of 15.93, a PEG ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.28. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $64.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $61.94. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $50.25 and a one year high of $76.54.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The credit services provider reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.22 by ($0.14). The company had revenue of $7.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.52 billion. PayPal had a return on equity of 21.58% and a net margin of 14.26%. The business’s revenue was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.86 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 4.13 earnings per share for the current year.

About PayPal

(Free Report)

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. It operates a two-sided network at scale that connects merchants and consumers that enables its customers to connect, transact, and send and receive payments through online and in person, as well as transfer and withdraw funds using various funding sources, such as bank accounts, PayPal or Venmo account balance, PayPal and Venmo branded credit products comprising its installment products, credit and debit cards, and cryptocurrencies, as well as other stored value products, including gift cards and eligible rewards.

Further Reading

