The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Decreases Stock Position in KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lessened its stake in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR – Free Report) by 20.0% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 10,630,777 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 2,656,872 shares during the quarter. KKR & Co. Inc. comprises approximately 0.5% of The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings, making the stock its 26th largest holding. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in KKR & Co. Inc. were worth $880,760,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in KKR. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC increased its stake in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 210.2% during the fourth quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 822 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 557 shares during the period. Winslow Capital Management LLC bought a new position in KKR & Co. Inc. in the 4th quarter worth $344,354,000. Crestline Management LP lifted its position in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 156.4% in the 4th quarter. Crestline Management LP now owns 115,376 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $9,559,000 after purchasing an additional 70,376 shares during the period. Boulder Hill Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. during the 4th quarter valued at about $348,000. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia increased its position in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 2,113.9% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 163,386 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $13,536,000 after buying an additional 156,006 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 76.26% of the company’s stock.

KKR & Co. Inc. Stock Performance

KKR traded down $0.84 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $102.33. 962,238 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,533,388. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $100.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $91.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $90.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.14, a P/E/G ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 0.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. KKR & Co. Inc. has a 52-week low of $52.95 and a 52-week high of $108.00.

KKR & Co. Inc. Increases Dividend

KKR & Co. Inc. ( NYSE:KKR Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The asset manager reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by ($0.02). KKR & Co. Inc. had a net margin of 19.38% and a return on equity of 4.52%. The firm had revenue of $986.51 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $989.14 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that KKR & Co. Inc. will post 4.06 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 13th were given a $0.175 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 10th. This is an increase from KKR & Co. Inc.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.68%. KKR & Co. Inc.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.70%.

Insider Transactions at KKR & Co. Inc.

In other KKR & Co. Inc. news, major shareholder Kkr Group Partnership L.P. sold 13,800,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.87, for a total value of $136,206,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other KKR & Co. Inc. news, major shareholder Kkr Group Partnership L.P. sold 13,800,000 shares of KKR & Co. Inc. stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.87, for a total transaction of $136,206,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Kkr Alternative Assets Llc acquired 286,402 shares of KKR & Co. Inc. stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $24.94 per share, with a total value of $7,142,865.88. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 429,259 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,705,719.46. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold 48,800,000 shares of company stock worth $1,813,406,000 in the last 90 days. 39.34% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have commented on KKR shares. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $113.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $93.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. StockNews.com lowered shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. TD Cowen reduced their price objective on KKR & Co. Inc. from $154.00 to $148.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $104.00 price objective on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $94.50.

KKR & Co. Inc. Profile

KKR & Co Inc is a private equity and real estate investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. It specializes in acquisitions, leveraged buyouts, management buyouts, credit special situations, growth equity, mature, mezzanine, distressed, turnaround, lower middle market and middle market investments.

