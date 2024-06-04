The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Grows Stock Holdings in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Free Report) by 6.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,522,315 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 152,089 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned about 0.13% of Citigroup worth $129,748,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Orion Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Citigroup in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Citigroup in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Rakuten Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Citigroup in the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners acquired a new position in Citigroup in the fourth quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Citigroup by 52.5% in the fourth quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 796 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 274 shares during the period. 71.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Citigroup in a research note on Monday, April 1st. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of Citigroup from $56.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 8th. Oppenheimer dropped their price target on shares of Citigroup from $87.00 to $86.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on shares of Citigroup from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Citigroup from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $63.66.

Shares of C traded down $1.00 on Tuesday, hitting $60.92. 3,059,180 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 15,398,354. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $116.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.31, a P/E/G ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.48. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $62.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $56.06. Citigroup Inc. has a 1 year low of $38.17 and a 1 year high of $64.98.

Citigroup (NYSE:C – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 12th. The company reported $1.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $21.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.46 billion. Citigroup had a net margin of 4.90% and a return on equity of 6.17%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.86 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Citigroup Inc. will post 5.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 24th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 6th were paid a dividend of $0.53 per share. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.48%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 3rd. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio is currently 62.72%.

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial service holding company, provides various financial product and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions worldwide. It operates through five segments: Services, Markets, Banking, U.S. Personal Banking, and Wealth. The Services segment includes Treasury and Trade Solutions, which provides cash management, trade, and working capital solutions to multinational corporations, financial institutions, and public sector organizations; and Securities Services, such as cross-border support for clients, local market expertise, post-trade technologies, data solutions, and various securities services solutions.

