The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Has $294.37 Million Position in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Free Report) by 1.1% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 690,178 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,741 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $294,368,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC raised its position in Mastercard by 58.1% in the 3rd quarter. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC now owns 10,908 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $4,319,000 after buying an additional 4,008 shares during the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC bought a new position in Mastercard in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,559,000. Moody Aldrich Partners LLC bought a new position in Mastercard in the third quarter valued at approximately $210,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. grew its stake in Mastercard by 6.9% in the third quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 19,074 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $7,552,000 after purchasing an additional 1,231 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Milestone Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Mastercard in the third quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.28% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Mastercard news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 110,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $441.43, for a total value of $48,557,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 94,014,308 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,500,735,980.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Mastercard news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 110,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $441.43, for a total value of $48,557,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 94,014,308 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,500,735,980.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Raj Seshadri sold 5,216 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $446.71, for a total value of $2,330,039.36. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 15,183 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,782,397.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 2,087,908 shares of company stock valued at $945,310,728 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Mastercard Price Performance

Shares of Mastercard stock traded down $0.70 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $442.49. 699,622 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,414,779. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.09. Mastercard Incorporated has a 1-year low of $359.77 and a 1-year high of $490.00. The company has a market cap of $411.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.23, a PEG ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.09. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $459.83 and its 200 day moving average price is $448.31.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The credit services provider reported $3.31 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.22 by $0.09. Mastercard had a return on equity of 183.70% and a net margin of 46.09%. The company had revenue of $6.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.34 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.80 EPS. Mastercard’s revenue was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Mastercard Incorporated will post 14.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Susquehanna restated a “positive” rating and issued a $535.00 price target on shares of Mastercard in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Mastercard from $490.00 to $530.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. TD Cowen initiated coverage on Mastercard in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $545.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Mastercard from $536.00 to $524.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on Mastercard from $549.00 to $530.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $497.78.

About Mastercard

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. The company offers integrated products and value-added services for account holders, merchants, financial institutions, digital partners, businesses, governments, and other organizations, such as programs that enable issuers to provide consumers with credits to defer payments; payment products and solutions that allow its customers to access funds in deposit and other accounts; prepaid programs services; and commercial credit, debit, and prepaid payment products and solutions.

