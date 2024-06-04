The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Has $376.42 Million Stock Holdings in Imperial Oil Limited (NYSEAMERICAN:IMO)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in shares of Imperial Oil Limited (NYSEAMERICAN:IMO – Free Report) (TSE:IMO) by 95.7% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 6,597,474 shares of the energy company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,225,957 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in Imperial Oil were worth $376,421,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Imperial Oil by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 28,557,885 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,758,993,000 after purchasing an additional 1,001,847 shares during the period. First Eagle Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Imperial Oil by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 22,495,313 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,281,608,000 after purchasing an additional 316,009 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Imperial Oil by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,632,262 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $408,481,000 after purchasing an additional 70,144 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. raised its position in shares of Imperial Oil by 27.4% in the 3rd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 2,737,291 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $168,591,000 after buying an additional 589,017 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank raised its position in shares of Imperial Oil by 11.6% in the 3rd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 1,243,078 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $76,561,000 after buying an additional 128,940 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 20.74% of the company’s stock.

IMO stock traded down $2.05 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $64.49. 201,200 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 395,741. The stock has a market cap of $34.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.05 and a beta of 1.45. Imperial Oil Limited has a twelve month low of $47.15 and a twelve month high of $74.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.04.

Imperial Oil ( NYSEAMERICAN:IMO Get Free Report ) (TSE:IMO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 26th. The energy company reported $1.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $9.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.61 billion. Imperial Oil had a net margin of 9.46% and a return on equity of 20.76%. Research analysts anticipate that Imperial Oil Limited will post 6.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 3rd will be given a $0.4377 dividend. This represents a $1.75 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.71%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 3rd. Imperial Oil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.74%.

IMO has been the subject of several analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Imperial Oil from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, May 5th. Raymond James upgraded shares of Imperial Oil to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $85.33.

Imperial Oil Limited engages in exploration, production, and sale of crude oil and natural gas in Canada. The company operates through three segments: Upstream, Downstream and Chemical segments. The Upstream segment explores and produces crude oil, natural gas, synthetic crude oil, and bitumen. The Downstream segment transports and refines crude oil, blends refined products, and distributes and markets of refined products.

