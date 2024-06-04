The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Has $572.34 Million Stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company cut its holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Free Report) by 4.2% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 4,061,132 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 178,684 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $572,336,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Partnership Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC bought a new position in Alphabet during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC acquired a new position in Alphabet during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. bought a new stake in Alphabet in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Barometer Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Alphabet in the 3rd quarter worth $32,000. 27.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Alphabet Trading Up 0.0 %

GOOG stock traded up $0.05 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $174.47. The company had a trading volume of 4,597,811 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,650,018. The stock has a market cap of $2.16 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.72, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.01. Alphabet Inc. has a 12 month low of $115.83 and a 12 month high of $179.95. The company has a quick ratio of 2.15, a current ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $165.39 and a 200-day moving average price of $150.04.

Alphabet Announces Dividend

Alphabet ( NASDAQ:GOOG Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The information services provider reported $1.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.38. Alphabet had a return on equity of 29.52% and a net margin of 25.90%. The firm had revenue of $80.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $78.75 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.17 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 7.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a — dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 17th. Investors of record on Monday, June 10th will be given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 10th.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on GOOG shares. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on Alphabet from $172.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $165.00 target price on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $154.00 to $174.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $165.67.

Insider Activity

In other Alphabet news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 682 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.86, for a total transaction of $118,572.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 29,966 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,209,888.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Alphabet news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 682 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.86, for a total value of $118,572.52. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 29,966 shares in the company, valued at $5,209,888.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director John L. Hennessy sold 300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.51, for a total value of $41,853.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,291 shares in the company, valued at $1,296,187.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 205,835 shares of company stock worth $31,190,652 over the last quarter. 12.99% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Alphabet

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

