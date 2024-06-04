The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Has $77.17 Million Stake in Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT – Free Report) by 6.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 307,806 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,371 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned approximately 0.45% of Vanguard Health Care ETF worth $77,167,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VHT. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 114.7% during the fourth quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 161 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Gables Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Health Care ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $61,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 404.1% in the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 198 shares during the last quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 139.0% in the fourth quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tidemark LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Health Care ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $93,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA VHT traded down $0.56 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $263.47. 47,628 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 179,659. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $261.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $257.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.22 and a beta of 0.61. Vanguard Health Care ETF has a twelve month low of $222.27 and a twelve month high of $271.53.

Vanguard Health Care ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Health Care 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the health care sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of two main industry groups.

