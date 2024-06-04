The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Purchases 2,211,949 Shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND – Free Report) by 27.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,166,182 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,211,949 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned about 0.71% of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF worth $747,722,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Baystate Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 461,665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,956,000 after acquiring an additional 3,040 shares in the last quarter. Fiducient Advisors LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 6.2% during the 4th quarter. Fiducient Advisors LLC now owns 581,081 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,739,000 after purchasing an additional 33,692 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 27.0% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 25,280,727 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,764,089,000 after purchasing an additional 5,367,298 shares during the last quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. now owns 158,763 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,078,000 after buying an additional 6,452 shares during the period. Finally, White Lighthouse Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 21.2% during the fourth quarter. White Lighthouse Investment Management Inc. now owns 192,882 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,186,000 after buying an additional 33,732 shares during the last quarter.

NASDAQ BND traded up $0.17 on Tuesday, reaching $71.99. The company had a trading volume of 2,477,222 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,218,822. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF has a 52 week low of $67.99 and a 52 week high of $73.92. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $71.45 and its 200-day moving average is $72.12.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 3rd will be paid a $0.219 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 3rd. This is a positive change from Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF’s previous dividend of $0.21.

The Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (BND) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a broad, market-value-weighted index of US dollar-denominated, investment-grade, taxable, fixed-income securities with maturities of at least one year. BND was launched on Apr 3, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

