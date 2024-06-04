The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Purchases 71,766 Shares of Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS – Free Report) by 6.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,193,175 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 71,766 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned approximately 0.44% of Cadence Design Systems worth $324,985,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its holdings in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 34.5% during the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 386,993 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $91,775,000 after purchasing an additional 99,251 shares during the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in Cadence Design Systems by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 111,740 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $30,435,000 after buying an additional 3,899 shares during the last quarter. USA Financial Formulas increased its holdings in Cadence Design Systems by 380.7% during the fourth quarter. USA Financial Formulas now owns 8,922 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,430,000 after buying an additional 7,066 shares during the last quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Cadence Design Systems during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $934,000. Finally, Dai ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd increased its holdings in Cadence Design Systems by 10.8% during the fourth quarter. Dai ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd now owns 65,971 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $17,969,000 after buying an additional 6,422 shares during the last quarter. 84.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CDNS has been the subject of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $330.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $280.00 target price on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $320.00 target price on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a report on Friday, May 17th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Cadence Design Systems from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $260.00 to $350.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Finally, Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $330.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $331.11.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP Karna Nisewaner sold 600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $275.36, for a total transaction of $165,216.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 20,480 shares in the company, valued at $5,639,372.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Anirudh Devgan sold 48,533 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $302.50, for a total value of $14,681,232.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 67,812 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,513,130. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Karna Nisewaner sold 600 shares of Cadence Design Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $275.36, for a total value of $165,216.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 20,480 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,639,372.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 103,937 shares of company stock worth $31,631,416. 0.62% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Cadence Design Systems Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:CDNS traded down $1.68 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $284.47. 442,239 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,537,818. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The business’s fifty day moving average is $293.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $288.63. Cadence Design Systems, Inc. has a one year low of $217.77 and a one year high of $327.36. The stock has a market cap of $77.41 billion, a PE ratio of 74.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 1.04.

Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 22nd. The software maker reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by $0.04. Cadence Design Systems had a net margin of 25.68% and a return on equity of 32.44%. The firm had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.02 earnings per share. Cadence Design Systems’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Cadence Design Systems, Inc. will post 4.77 earnings per share for the current year.

About Cadence Design Systems

Cadence Design Systems, Inc provides software, hardware, services, and reusable integrated circuit (IC) design blocks worldwide. The company offers functional verification services, including emulation and prototyping hardware. Its functional verification offering consists of JasperGold, a formal verification platform; Xcelium, a parallel logic simulation platform; Palladium, an enterprise emulation platform; and Protium, a prototyping platform for chip verification.

