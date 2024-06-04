The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Sells 18,711 Shares of Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lessened its position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE – Free Report) by 2.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 869,940 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 18,711 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in Intercontinental Exchange were worth $111,726,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fortitude Family Office LLC bought a new position in Intercontinental Exchange during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. bought a new position in Intercontinental Exchange during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Sachetta LLC acquired a new position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Frazier Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Institutional investors own 89.30% of the company’s stock.

Get Intercontinental Exchange alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ICE has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Argus restated a “buy” rating and set a $153.00 price objective on shares of Intercontinental Exchange in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their target price on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $156.00 to $155.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Intercontinental Exchange from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $164.00 target price on shares of Intercontinental Exchange in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $135.00 to $149.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Intercontinental Exchange presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $148.29.

Intercontinental Exchange Price Performance

NYSE:ICE traded up $0.71 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $134.36. The stock had a trading volume of 500,266 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,297,043. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $134.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $129.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $77.07 billion, a PE ratio of 30.65, a P/E/G ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01. Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. has a 12 month low of $104.49 and a 12 month high of $140.43.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48. Intercontinental Exchange had a net margin of 24.24% and a return on equity of 12.76%. The business had revenue of $2.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.31 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.41 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 20.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. will post 5.96 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Intercontinental Exchange

In other Intercontinental Exchange news, CFO Warren Gardiner sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.83, for a total value of $69,415.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 18,326 shares in the company, valued at $2,544,198.58. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CFO Warren Gardiner sold 500 shares of Intercontinental Exchange stock in a transaction on Friday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.83, for a total transaction of $69,415.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 18,326 shares in the company, valued at $2,544,198.58. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Intercontinental Exchange, Inc purchased 350,880 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 25th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $0.87 per share, for a total transaction of $305,265.60. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 649,934 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $565,442.58. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold 63,734 shares of company stock worth $8,738,238 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

About Intercontinental Exchange

(Free Report)

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of market infrastructure, data services, and technology solutions for financial institutions, corporations, and government entities in the United States, the United Kingdom, the European Union, Singapore, India, Abu Dhabi, Israel, and Canada.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ICE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Intercontinental Exchange Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intercontinental Exchange and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.