The Property Franchise Group (LON:TPFG) PT Raised to GBX 589 at Berenberg Bank

The Property Franchise Group (LON:TPFG – Get Free Report) had its price target hoisted by investment analysts at Berenberg Bank from GBX 521 ($6.68) to GBX 589 ($7.55) in a report released on Monday, LSE.Co.UK reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 35.82% from the company’s current price.

The Property Franchise Group Stock Up 0.3 %

LON:TPFG traded up GBX 1.15 ($0.01) on Monday, hitting GBX 433.65 ($5.56). The stock had a trading volume of 126,895 shares, compared to its average volume of 77,227. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.13. The Property Franchise Group has a 52 week low of GBX 254 ($3.25) and a 52 week high of GBX 435.78 ($5.58). The business’s fifty day moving average is GBX 372.87 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 354.36. The company has a market cap of £270.29 million, a PE ratio of 1,971.14 and a beta of 0.34.

The Property Franchise Group Company Profile

The Property Franchise Group PLC manages and leases residential real estate properties in the United Kingdom. The company operates through two segments: Property Franchising and Financial Services. It provides residential letting, estate agency, sales and property management services; and financial services, as well as operates as property franchisor.

