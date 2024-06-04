The Property Franchise Group (LON:TPFG) PT Raised to GBX 589 at Berenberg Bank

The Property Franchise Group (LON:TPFG – Get Free Report) had its price target hoisted by investment analysts at Berenberg Bank from GBX 521 ($6.68) to GBX 589 ($7.55) in a report released on Monday, LSE.Co.UK reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 35.82% from the company’s current price.
The Property Franchise Group Stock Up 0.3 %
LON:TPFG traded up GBX 1.15 ($0.01) on Monday, hitting GBX 433.65 ($5.56). The stock had a trading volume of 126,895 shares, compared to its average volume of 77,227. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.13. The Property Franchise Group has a 52 week low of GBX 254 ($3.25) and a 52 week high of GBX 435.78 ($5.58). The business’s fifty day moving average is GBX 372.87 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 354.36. The company has a market cap of £270.29 million, a PE ratio of 1,971.14 and a beta of 0.34.
The Property Franchise Group Company Profile
