The Reject Shop Limited (ASX:TRS) Insider Acquires A$29,918.32 in Stock

The Reject Shop Limited (ASX:TRS – Get Free Report) insider Nicholas (Nick) Perkins purchased 8,720 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were acquired at an average price of A$3.43 ($2.30) per share, for a total transaction of A$29,918.32 ($20,079.41).

Reject Shop Stock Performance

The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 117.99.

Reject Shop Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a Interim dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, May 2nd were paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 17th. This represents a yield of 2.17%. Reject Shop’s payout ratio is currently 77.27%.

Reject Shop Company Profile

The Reject Shop Limited engages in the retail of discount variety merchandise in Australia. The company offers snacks and confectionery products, such as crackers and snacks, chips, biscuits and cookies, sweets and lollies, mints and gums, chocolate, and soup; tea, coffee, soft drink, water, fruit drinks, and cordials; and lunch box solutions and breakfast snacks.

