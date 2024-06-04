The Reserve Petroleum Company (OTCMKTS:RSRV) to Issue $10.00 Annual Dividend

The Reserve Petroleum Company (OTCMKTS:RSRV – Get Free Report) announced an annual dividend on Tuesday, May 21st, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 5th will be paid a dividend of 10.00 per share on Tuesday, June 18th. This represents a yield of 5.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 5th.

Reserve Petroleum Price Performance

RSRV opened at $177.00 on Tuesday. Reserve Petroleum has a 52-week low of $150.00 and a 52-week high of $205.00. The business’s fifty day moving average is $179.63 and its 200-day moving average is $175.65.

Reserve Petroleum (OTCMKTS:RSRV – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 15th. The company reported $4.75 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $3.63 million for the quarter.

About Reserve Petroleum

The Reserve Petroleum Company, an independent oil and gas company, engages in oil and natural gas exploration, development, and minerals management with areas of concentration in Arkansas, Kansas, Oklahoma, South Dakota, Texas, and Wyoming. It owns producing properties and non-producing mineral interests in the north and south-central United States.

