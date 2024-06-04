The Swiss Helvetia Fund Inc. (NYSE:SWZ) Shares Acquired by 1607 Capital Partners LLC

1607 Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in The Swiss Helvetia Fund Inc. (NYSE:SWZ – Free Report) by 4.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 349,903 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock after buying an additional 13,457 shares during the period. 1607 Capital Partners LLC owned 2.69% of The Swiss Helvetia Fund worth $2,869,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in SWZ. Karpus Management Inc. lifted its position in The Swiss Helvetia Fund by 21.9% during the 3rd quarter. Karpus Management Inc. now owns 27,920 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $213,000 after acquiring an additional 5,010 shares during the period. AQR Arbitrage LLC increased its stake in The Swiss Helvetia Fund by 63.9% in the 3rd quarter. AQR Arbitrage LLC now owns 28,529 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $218,000 after buying an additional 11,123 shares during the period. Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in The Swiss Helvetia Fund during the 4th quarter worth $245,000. Finally, Shaker Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of The Swiss Helvetia Fund by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Shaker Financial Services LLC now owns 288,658 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $2,367,000 after acquiring an additional 3,982 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.12% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:SWZ traded up $0.08 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $8.15. The stock had a trading volume of 2,951 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,975. The Swiss Helvetia Fund Inc. has a 1 year low of $7.12 and a 1 year high of $8.57. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $7.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.88.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 19th were issued a $0.129 dividend. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 18th.

The Swiss Helvetia Fund Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Schroder Investment Management North America Inc The fund invests in public equity markets of Switzerland. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in value stocks of companies across all market capitalizations.

