Thermon Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:THR) Director Sells $164,200.00 in Stock

Thermon Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:THR – Get Free Report) Director Kevin J. Mcginty sold 5,000 shares of Thermon Group stock in a transaction on Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.84, for a total transaction of $164,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 38,109 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,251,499.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Thermon Group Stock Down 3.0 %

Shares of THR traded down $0.98 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $31.22. The stock had a trading volume of 176,819 shares, compared to its average volume of 242,857. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $32.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of $31.03. Thermon Group Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $22.82 and a 12 month high of $35.93. The company has a current ratio of 2.51, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The company has a market capitalization of $1.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.46 and a beta of 1.13.

Get Thermon Group alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on THR. CJS Securities began coverage on shares of Thermon Group in a research note on Monday, April 29th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $42.00 target price for the company. Roth Mkm lifted their price target on shares of Thermon Group from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Thermon Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 4th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Thermon Group by 8.3% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 10,093 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $330,000 after acquiring an additional 774 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its stake in shares of Thermon Group by 1.5% in the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 74,100 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,036,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. Clifford Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Thermon Group by 5.7% in the first quarter. Clifford Capital Partners LLC now owns 22,596 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $739,000 after purchasing an additional 1,225 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Thermon Group by 8.6% during the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 15,586 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $508,000 after buying an additional 1,238 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its holdings in Thermon Group by 13.9% during the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 14,692 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $479,000 after buying an additional 1,796 shares in the last quarter. 99.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Thermon Group

(Get Free Report)

Thermon Group Holdings, Inc provides engineered industrial process heating solutions for process industries in the United States and Latin America, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It provides heat tracing products, such as electric heat tracing cables, steam heating solutions, controls, monitoring and software, instrumentation, project services, industrial heating and filtration solutions, temporary electrical power distribution and lighting, and other products and services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Thermon Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Thermon Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.