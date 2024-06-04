Tinka Resources (CVE:TK) Shares Down 3.6%

Tinka Resources Limited (CVE:TK – Get Free Report) dropped 3.6% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as C$0.14 and last traded at C$0.14. Approximately 543 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 50,696 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.14.

Tinka Resources Trading Down 3.6 %

The business has a fifty day moving average price of C$0.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$0.12. The firm has a market capitalization of C$52.83 million, a PE ratio of -26.00 and a beta of 1.40.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Graham Donald Carman acquired 379,000 shares of Tinka Resources stock in a transaction on Friday, March 8th. The stock was bought at an average price of C$0.11 per share, for a total transaction of C$41,652.10. Insiders acquired a total of 687,000 shares of company stock worth $81,027 over the last 90 days. 39.22% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Tinka Resources

Tinka Resources Limited engages in the acquisition and exploration of base and precious metals mineral properties in Peru. It primarily explores for zinc, lead, silver, tin, gold, and copper deposits. The company's flagship project comprises the 100% interests in the Ayawilca project that consists of 59 granted mining concessions covering an area of approximately 16,548 hectares located in the Department of Pasco, Central Peru.

Featured Articles

