TransUnion (NYSE:TRU) Insider Steven M. Chaouki Sells 1,776 Shares

TransUnion (NYSE:TRU – Get Free Report) insider Steven M. Chaouki sold 1,776 shares of TransUnion stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.00, for a total value of $127,872.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 71,547 shares in the company, valued at $5,151,384. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

TransUnion Stock Up 0.5 %

NYSE:TRU traded up $0.35 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $71.98. The stock had a trading volume of 1,278,174 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,649,345. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $75.50 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $71.79. TransUnion has a 1-year low of $42.09 and a 1-year high of $82.75. The company has a market capitalization of $13.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -50.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 1.65.

TransUnion (NYSE:TRU – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The business services provider reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $977.62 million. TransUnion had a positive return on equity of 14.26% and a negative net margin of 7.02%. Equities analysts anticipate that TransUnion will post 3.32 EPS for the current year.

TransUnion Announces Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 17th were given a $0.105 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 16th. This represents a $0.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.58%. TransUnion’s payout ratio is currently -29.37%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of TransUnion from $55.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on TransUnion from $87.00 to $89.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on TransUnion from $69.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Evercore ISI increased their target price on TransUnion from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on TransUnion from $87.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, TransUnion presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $83.60.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On TransUnion

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new stake in TransUnion in the third quarter valued at $27,000. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new stake in TransUnion in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in TransUnion by 237.5% during the 1st quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 486 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 342 shares during the period. Westpac Banking Corp grew its position in TransUnion by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 908 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 454 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assetmark Inc. increased its stake in shares of TransUnion by 48.6% in the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,030 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 337 shares during the period.

TransUnion Company Profile

TransUnion operates as a global consumer credit reporting agency that provides risk and information solutions. The company operates through U.S. Markets, International, and Consumer Interactive segments. The U.S. Markets segment provides consumer reports, actionable insights, and analytic services to businesses, which uses its services to acquire new customers; assess consumer ability to pay for services; identify cross-selling opportunities; measure and manage debt portfolio risk; collect debt; verify consumer identities; and mitigate fraud risk.

