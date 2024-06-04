Trevena (NASDAQ:TRVN) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Trevena (NASDAQ:TRVN – Free Report) in a report issued on Saturday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Separately, HC Wainwright cut their target price on shares of Trevena from $9.00 to $5.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 16th.

Trevena Stock Performance

Shares of TRVN opened at $0.41 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.48 million, a PE ratio of -0.15 and a beta of 1.07. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $0.41 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.35, a current ratio of 3.60 and a quick ratio of 3.60. Trevena has a 12-month low of $0.30 and a 12-month high of $1.12.

Trevena (NASDAQ:TRVN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 15th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.36) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.37) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $0.02 million for the quarter. Equities research analysts forecast that Trevena will post -1.29 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Trevena

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Trevena stock. Armistice Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Trevena, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRVN – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 797,714 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $576,000. Armistice Capital LLC owned about 4.61% of Trevena as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 13.56% of the company’s stock.

About Trevena

Trevena, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel medicines for patients affected by central nervous system disorders. Its lead product candidates include OLINVYK (Oliceridine) injection, a G protein biased mu-opioid receptor (MOR) ligand for the management of moderate-to-severe acute pain; TRV250, a G protein biased delta-opioid receptor agonist for the treatment of acute migraine; TRV734, a small molecule G protein biased ligand of the MOR for the treatment of moderate-to-severe acute and chronic pain; and TRV045, a novel S1P modulator for managing chronic pain.

