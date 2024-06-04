Trilogy Metals (TSE:TMQ) Shares Up 4.7%

Trilogy Metals Inc. (TSE:TMQ – Get Free Report)’s stock price shot up 4.7% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as C$0.67 and last traded at C$0.67. 3,050 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 87% from the average session volume of 23,604 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.64.
Separately, Raymond James lowered shares of Trilogy Metals from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from C$1.25 to C$1.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd.
Trilogy Metals (TSE:TMQ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 3rd. The company reported C($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C($0.01) by C($0.02). As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Trilogy Metals Inc. will post -0.07 EPS for the current year.
Trilogy Metals Inc, a base metals exploration company, engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties in the United States. The company explores for copper, cobalt, lead, zinc, gold, and silver properties. It principally holds interests in the Upper Kobuk mineral projects that include the Arctic, which contains polymetallic volcanogenic massive sulfide deposits; and Bornite that contains carbonate-hosted copper – cobalt deposits covering an area of approximately 448,217 acres located in the Ambler mining district in Northwest Alaska.
