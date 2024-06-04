TrueFi Price Hits $0.20 on Exchanges (TRU)

TrueFi (TRU) traded 3.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on June 4th. TrueFi has a market cap of $223.22 million and $20.87 million worth of TrueFi was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, TrueFi has traded 3.1% higher against the U.S. dollar. One TrueFi token can currently be bought for approximately $0.20 or 0.00000277 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000344 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0086 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0102 or 0.00000014 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

TrueFi’s total supply is 1,198,450,773 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,141,909,809 tokens. TrueFi’s official website is truefi.io. The official message board for TrueFi is blog.trusttoken.com/?gi=f67592a66079. The Reddit community for TrueFi is https://reddit.com/r/trusttoken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. TrueFi’s official Twitter account is @truefidao.

According to CryptoCompare, “TrueFi (TRU) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. TrueFi has a current supply of 1,198,450,773.1551602 with 1,141,904,096.6763873 in circulation. The last known price of TrueFi is 0.19234151 USD and is up 4.85 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 103 active market(s) with $33,153,725.74 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://truefi.io/.”

