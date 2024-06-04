Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC) Shares Purchased by KBC Group NV

KBC Group NV grew its holdings in shares of Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC – Free Report) by 124.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,213,328 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 671,906 shares during the quarter. KBC Group NV owned approximately 0.09% of Truist Financial worth $44,796,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in Truist Financial by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 2,188,175 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $80,787,000 after purchasing an additional 33,057 shares during the last quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. acquired a new position in shares of Truist Financial during the 4th quarter valued at about $291,000. United Community Bank boosted its position in shares of Truist Financial by 168.1% during the 4th quarter. United Community Bank now owns 6,282 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $232,000 after acquiring an additional 3,939 shares during the last quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp boosted its position in shares of Truist Financial by 75.8% during the 4th quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 50,625 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,869,000 after acquiring an additional 21,825 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Crestline Management LP boosted its position in shares of Truist Financial by 29.0% during the 4th quarter. Crestline Management LP now owns 296,714 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $10,955,000 after acquiring an additional 66,714 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.28% of the company’s stock.

Get Truist Financial alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

TFC has been the topic of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Truist Financial from $39.50 to $40.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $43.00 price target on shares of Truist Financial in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. TheStreet cut shares of Truist Financial from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. Barclays started coverage on shares of Truist Financial in a report on Thursday, May 16th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $43.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Truist Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.17.

Insider Activity at Truist Financial

In related news, Director K. David Jr. Boyer sold 3,764 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.48, for a total value of $141,074.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,132 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $604,627.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Truist Financial Stock Down 1.2 %

Shares of NYSE:TFC opened at $36.68 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $49.08 billion, a PE ratio of -28.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.06. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $38.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $36.64. Truist Financial Co. has a 1 year low of $26.57 and a 1 year high of $40.51.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 22nd. The insurance provider reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.12. Truist Financial had a negative net margin of 4.28% and a positive return on equity of 9.15%. The company had revenue of $4.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.70 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.09 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Truist Financial Co. will post 3.33 EPS for the current year.

Truist Financial Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, May 10th were issued a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 9th. Truist Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -157.58%.

About Truist Financial

(Free Report)

Truist Financial Corporation, a financial services company, provides banking and trust services in the Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, and Insurance Holdings.Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TFC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Truist Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Truist Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.