Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC) Rating Increased to Hold at StockNews.com

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC – Get Free Report) was upgraded by research analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Tuesday.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. HSBC lifted their price objective on shares of Truist Financial from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price objective on shares of Truist Financial from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Truist Financial in a report on Thursday, May 16th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $43.00 target price for the company. TheStreet lowered shares of Truist Financial from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $43.00 target price on shares of Truist Financial in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $43.17.

Truist Financial Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:TFC traded down $0.46 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $36.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,175,340 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,894,083. The company has a 50-day moving average of $38.23 and a 200-day moving average of $36.67. Truist Financial has a 12 month low of $26.57 and a 12 month high of $40.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The firm has a market cap of $49.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -27.77, a P/E/G ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.06.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 22nd. The insurance provider reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.12. Truist Financial had a negative net margin of 4.28% and a positive return on equity of 9.15%. The firm had revenue of $4.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.70 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.09 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Truist Financial will post 3.33 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director K. David Jr. Boyer sold 3,764 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.48, for a total value of $141,074.72. Following the transaction, the director now owns 16,132 shares in the company, valued at approximately $604,627.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Truist Financial

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TFC. Crewe Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Truist Financial during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Truist Financial during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Truist Financial during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Missouri Trust & Investment Co lifted its position in shares of Truist Financial by 227.2% during the 4th quarter. Missouri Trust & Investment Co now owns 854 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 593 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northwest Financial Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Truist Financial during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.28% of the company’s stock.

About Truist Financial

Truist Financial Corporation, a financial services company, provides banking and trust services in the Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, and Insurance Holdings.Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

Featured Stories

