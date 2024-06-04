Truist Financial Raises Genmab A/S (NASDAQ:GMAB) Price Target to $53.00

Genmab A/S (NASDAQ:GMAB – Get Free Report) had its price target increased by research analysts at Truist Financial from $50.00 to $53.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Truist Financial’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 83.84% from the company’s current price.

Several other brokerages have also commented on GMAB. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Genmab A/S from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $46.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of Genmab A/S in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 target price on shares of Genmab A/S in a research report on Monday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $49.25.

Shares of NASDAQ:GMAB opened at $28.83 on Tuesday. Genmab A/S has a 52 week low of $26.32 and a 52 week high of $42.72. The company’s 50 day moving average is $29.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $29.76. The company has a market cap of $19.06 billion, a PE ratio of 24.03, a P/E/G ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 0.99.

Genmab A/S (NASDAQ:GMAB) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts' consensus estimates of $0.16. Genmab A/S had a net margin of 30.74% and a return on equity of 18.90%. The firm had revenue of $603.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $594.23 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Genmab A/S will post 1.11 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in GMAB. Dynasty Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Genmab A/S during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $403,000. Bayesian Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Genmab A/S in the first quarter valued at approximately $342,000. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Genmab A/S during the first quarter worth approximately $273,000. Capital International Investors lifted its holdings in shares of Genmab A/S by 7.8% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 4,373,277 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,805,000 after purchasing an additional 315,355 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Group Private Client Services Inc. grew its position in Genmab A/S by 39.7% in the 1st quarter. Capital Group Private Client Services Inc. now owns 39,956 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,195,000 after buying an additional 11,359 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.07% of the company’s stock.

Genmab A/S develops antibody therapeutics for the treatment of cancer and other diseases primarily in Denmark. The company markets DARZALEX, a human monoclonal antibody for the treatment of patients with multiple myeloma (MM); teprotumumab for the treatment of thyroid eye disease; and Amivantamab for advanced or metastatic gastric or esophageal cancer and NSCLC.

