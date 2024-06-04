Trust Wallet Token (TWT) Hits 24-Hour Trading Volume of $12.91 Million

Trust Wallet Token (TWT) traded up 4.8% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on June 4th. In the last week, Trust Wallet Token has traded up 13.5% against the dollar. Trust Wallet Token has a total market capitalization of $532.29 million and approximately $12.91 million worth of Trust Wallet Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Trust Wallet Token token can now be purchased for approximately $1.28 or 0.00001802 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binamars (BMARS) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $314.98 or 0.01155845 BTC.

Baby Doge Coin (BabyDoge) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

WOW-token (WOW) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0221 or 0.00000032 BTC.

Coin98 (C98) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000389 BTC.

CryptoPlanes (CPAN) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Alpha Finance Lab (ALPHA) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000183 BTC.

Lazio Fan Token (LAZIO) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.67 or 0.00003774 BTC.

Radio Caca (RACA) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000000 BTC.

IMPULSE by FDR (IMPULSE) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $410.00 or 0.01504547 BTC.

GameFi (GAFI) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $5.35 or 0.00007557 BTC.

About Trust Wallet Token

TWT is a token. Its genesis date was February 29th, 2020. Trust Wallet Token’s total supply is 999,668,148 tokens and its circulating supply is 416,649,900 tokens. Trust Wallet Token’s official Twitter account is @trustwallet and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Trust Wallet Token is https://reddit.com/r/trustwallet and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Trust Wallet Token is trustwallet.com. The official message board for Trust Wallet Token is trustwallet.com/blog.

Trust Wallet Token Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Trust Wallet Token (TWT) is the native utility token of the Trust Wallet ecosystem, which serves as a multi-purpose utility token for the Trust Wallet community.Trust Wallet Token (TWT) was created by the team behind Trust Wallet, the popular multi-cryptocurrency wallet application, founded by Viktor Radchenko. The use cases for Trust Wallet Token (TWT) include governance, staking, and access to additional features or benefits within the ecosystem.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Trust Wallet Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Trust Wallet Token should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Trust Wallet Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

