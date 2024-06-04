Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA) Earns Outperform Rating from Telsey Advisory Group

Telsey Advisory Group reiterated their outperform rating on shares of Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA – Free Report) in a report published on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. Telsey Advisory Group currently has a $500.00 target price on the specialty retailer’s stock.

ULTA has been the topic of several other reports. Citigroup lowered their target price on Ulta Beauty from $485.00 to $400.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 24th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Ulta Beauty from $450.00 to $350.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Loop Capital raised Ulta Beauty from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $540.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, April 8th. UBS Group raised their price objective on Ulta Beauty from $575.00 to $690.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. Finally, Oppenheimer cut their target price on Ulta Beauty from $500.00 to $475.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $507.30.

NASDAQ:ULTA opened at $389.91 on Friday. Ulta Beauty has a twelve month low of $368.02 and a twelve month high of $574.76. The company’s 50 day moving average is $422.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $470.89. The company has a market cap of $18.61 billion, a PE ratio of 15.21, a P/E/G ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.36.

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 30th. The specialty retailer reported $6.47 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.19 by $0.28. Ulta Beauty had a net margin of 11.13% and a return on equity of 58.06%. The firm had revenue of $2.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.72 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $6.88 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Ulta Beauty will post 25.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ulta Beauty declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase program on Thursday, March 14th that permits the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the specialty retailer to purchase up to 7.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, COO Kecia Steelman sold 20,950 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $526.39, for a total value of $11,027,870.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 10,494 shares in the company, valued at $5,523,936.66. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, COO Kecia Steelman sold 20,950 shares of Ulta Beauty stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $526.39, for a total value of $11,027,870.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 10,494 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,523,936.66. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Catherine Ann Halligan sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $526.26, for a total transaction of $263,130.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,665 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $876,222.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 24,552 shares of company stock worth $12,920,326. Company insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ULTA. Metis Global Partners LLC increased its holdings in Ulta Beauty by 15.6% during the 3rd quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 2,792 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,115,000 after purchasing an additional 376 shares in the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Ulta Beauty by 162.9% during the 3rd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 234 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $93,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners boosted its holdings in Ulta Beauty by 86.5% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 342,547 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $136,451,000 after acquiring an additional 158,897 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Ulta Beauty by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,488 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,192,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Ulta Beauty by 20.9% in the third quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 1,150 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $459,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.39% of the company’s stock.

Ulta Beauty, Inc operates as a specialty beauty retailer in the United States. The company offers branded and private label beauty products, including cosmetics, fragrance, haircare, skincare, bath and body products, professional hair products, and salon styling tools through its Ulta Beauty stores, shop-in-shops, Ulta.com website, and its mobile applications.

