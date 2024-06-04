Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA) PT Lowered to $500.00

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA – Free Report) had its target price trimmed by TD Cowen from $520.00 to $500.00 in a research note published on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the specialty retailer’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also commented on ULTA. Bank of America dropped their price target on shares of Ulta Beauty from $575.00 to $425.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Ulta Beauty from $485.00 to $400.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 24th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of Ulta Beauty from $540.00 to $500.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a report on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Ulta Beauty from $574.00 to $627.00 in a report on Friday, March 15th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on shares of Ulta Beauty from $438.00 to $412.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $507.30.

Ulta Beauty Stock Performance

Ulta Beauty stock opened at $389.91 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $18.61 billion, a PE ratio of 15.21, a P/E/G ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.36. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $422.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $470.89. Ulta Beauty has a twelve month low of $368.02 and a twelve month high of $574.76.

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 30th. The specialty retailer reported $6.47 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.19 by $0.28. Ulta Beauty had a net margin of 11.13% and a return on equity of 58.06%. The company had revenue of $2.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.72 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $6.88 EPS. Ulta Beauty’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Ulta Beauty will post 25.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ulta Beauty announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase program on Thursday, March 14th that allows the company to buyback $2.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the specialty retailer to buy up to 7.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Transactions at Ulta Beauty

In other news, insider Anita Jane Ryan sold 3,102 shares of Ulta Beauty stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $525.25, for a total transaction of $1,629,325.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 2,705 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,420,801.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, insider Anita Jane Ryan sold 3,102 shares of Ulta Beauty stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $525.25, for a total transaction of $1,629,325.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 2,705 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,420,801.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Kecia Steelman sold 20,950 shares of Ulta Beauty stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $526.39, for a total transaction of $11,027,870.50. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 10,494 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,523,936.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 24,552 shares of company stock worth $12,920,326 in the last quarter. 0.39% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Ulta Beauty by 56.7% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,538,533 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $614,568,000 after buying an additional 556,809 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in shares of Ulta Beauty by 3.9% in the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 575,658 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $229,947,000 after purchasing an additional 21,828 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Ulta Beauty by 6.2% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 570,913 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $228,051,000 after purchasing an additional 33,508 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc raised its holdings in shares of Ulta Beauty by 33.6% in the first quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 544,072 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $284,484,000 after purchasing an additional 136,725 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in Ulta Beauty during the fourth quarter worth $263,192,000. Institutional investors own 90.39% of the company’s stock.

About Ulta Beauty

Ulta Beauty, Inc operates as a specialty beauty retailer in the United States. The company offers branded and private label beauty products, including cosmetics, fragrance, haircare, skincare, bath and body products, professional hair products, and salon styling tools through its Ulta Beauty stores, shop-in-shops, Ulta.com website, and its mobile applications.

