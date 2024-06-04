Ultra Trading Down 12.9% Over Last Week (UOS)

Ultra (UOS) traded up 0.3% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on June 4th. In the last seven days, Ultra has traded 12.9% lower against the dollar. Ultra has a market cap of $61.65 million and $1.36 million worth of Ultra was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Ultra token can now be bought for $0.16 or 0.00000231 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Ultra alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $70,719.23 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $477.43 or 0.00675108 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $45.81 or 0.00064776 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $63.10 or 0.00089233 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000302 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.57 or 0.00012114 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00001160 BTC.

BlueArk (BRK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Ultra Profile

UOS is a DPoI token that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 17th, 2019. Ultra’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 378,084,929 tokens. The Reddit community for Ultra is https://reddit.com/r/ultra_io. Ultra’s official message board is medium.com/ultra-io. Ultra’s official website is ultra.io. Ultra’s official Twitter account is @ultra_io and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Ultra

According to CryptoCompare, “Ultra (UOS) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2019and operates on the Ethereum platform. Ultra has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 375,084,928.6075 in circulation. The last known price of Ultra is 0.16296154 USD and is down -0.50 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 61 active market(s) with $1,627,819.94 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://ultra.io/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ultra directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ultra should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Ultra using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Ultra Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ultra and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.