Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:RARE) Price Target Increased to $48.00 by Analysts at Wedbush

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:RARE – Free Report) had its target price upped by Wedbush from $47.00 to $48.00 in a research note released on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. Wedbush currently has a neutral rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their target price on shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from $109.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. They set an outperform rating and a $77.00 target price for the company. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from $124.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price target on shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from $107.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Friday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from $88.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Monday, March 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $90.67.

Get Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on RARE

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Stock Performance

RARE stock opened at $41.13 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $43.66 and a 200-day moving average price of $45.02. The company has a market capitalization of $3.42 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.12 and a beta of 0.60. Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical has a 52-week low of $31.52 and a 52-week high of $54.98.

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:RARE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($2.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.72) by ($0.31). The business had revenue of $108.83 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $116.03 million. Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical had a negative net margin of 138.58% and a negative return on equity of 425.63%. Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical’s revenue was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($2.33) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical will post -6.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical

In other Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical news, EVP Thomas Richard Kassberg sold 11,509 shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.93, for a total value of $574,644.37. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 252,823 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,623,452.39. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical news, Director Matthew K. Fust sold 12,195 shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.88, for a total value of $620,481.60. Following the sale, the director now owns 14,860 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $756,076.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Thomas Richard Kassberg sold 11,509 shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.93, for a total transaction of $574,644.37. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 252,823 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,623,452.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 23,846 shares of company stock valued at $1,201,388 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 5.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. UMB Bank n.a. raised its position in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 118.8% in the fourth quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 606 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 329 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE raised its position in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 5.8% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 7,143 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $334,000 after purchasing an additional 390 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 34.0% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,578 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System raised its position in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 2.2% in the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 20,163 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $719,000 after purchasing an additional 441 shares during the period. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 8.7% in the first quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 6,074 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $284,000 after purchasing an additional 486 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 97.67% of the company’s stock.

About Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical

(Get Free Report)

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the identification, acquisition, development, and commercialization of novel products for the treatment of rare and ultra-rare genetic diseases in North America, Latin America, Japan, Europe, and internationally. Its biologic products include Crysvita (burosumab), an antibody targeting fibroblast growth factor 23 for the treatment of X-linked hypophosphatemia, as well as tumor-induced osteomalacia; Mepsevii, an enzyme replacement therapy for the treatment of children and adults with Mucopolysaccharidosis VII; Dojolvi for treating long-chain fatty acid oxidation disorders; and Evkeeza (evinacumab) for the treatment of homozygous familial hypercholesterolemia.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.