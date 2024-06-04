Unicycive Therapeutics’ (UNCY) Speculative Buy Rating Reiterated at Benchmark

Benchmark reiterated their speculative buy rating on shares of Unicycive Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UNCY – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a $3.00 price objective on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on UNCY. Noble Financial assumed coverage on shares of Unicycive Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. They issued an outperform rating and a $6.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of Unicycive Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. They set an overweight rating and a $9.00 price target for the company. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a buy rating and issued a $4.50 price objective on shares of Unicycive Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, May 29th.

Shares of UNCY stock opened at $0.91 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $1.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.04. Unicycive Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $0.47 and a 12-month high of $1.82. The firm has a market cap of $34.09 million, a P/E ratio of -0.76 and a beta of 2.55.

Unicycive Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UNCY – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 28th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by $0.02. As a group, research analysts expect that Unicycive Therapeutics will post -0.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in UNCY. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Unicycive Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Rosalind Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Unicycive Therapeutics in the first quarter worth $2,594,000. Vivo Capital LLC bought a new stake in Unicycive Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at $2,984,000. RA Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in Unicycive Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at $2,985,000. Finally, BVF Inc. IL increased its position in Unicycive Therapeutics by 70.5% during the 1st quarter. BVF Inc. IL now owns 3,611,601 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,984,000 after purchasing an additional 1,493,462 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.42% of the company’s stock.

Unicycive Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in developing novel therapies for kidney diseases in the United States. It is developing Renazorb for treatment of hyperphosphatemia in patients with chronic kidney disease on dialysis; and UNI 494, which is in Phase 1 clinical trials for treatment of acute kidney injury.

