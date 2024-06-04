UP Fintech (TIGR) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

UP Fintech (NASDAQ:TIGR – Get Free Report) will issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, June 5th. Parties that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

UP Fintech (NASDAQ:TIGR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 20th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $69.98 million during the quarter. UP Fintech had a net margin of 11.95% and a return on equity of 6.88%.

Shares of TIGR opened at $4.11 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $3.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The company has a market capitalization of $686.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.55 and a beta of 0.95. UP Fintech has a 52-week low of $2.74 and a 52-week high of $5.80.

Separately, Citigroup decreased their price objective on UP Fintech from $8.01 to $6.22 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 21st.

UP Fintech Holding Limited provides online brokerage services focusing on Chinese investors. The company has developed a brokerage platform, which allows investor to trade stocks, options, warrants, and other financial instruments that can be accessed through its APP and website. It offers brokerage and value-added services, including investor education, community engagement, and IR platform; and account management services.

