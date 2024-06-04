Upstart (NASDAQ:UPST) Shares Up 3.9%

Shares of Upstart Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPST – Get Free Report) rose 3.9% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $25.25 and last traded at $25.05. Approximately 864,132 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 86% from the average daily volume of 6,289,591 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.12.

UPST has been the topic of several analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Upstart in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of Upstart from $23.00 to $17.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. JMP Securities reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Upstart in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Upstart from $26.00 to $24.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Finally, Wedbush reissued an “underperform” rating and set a $10.00 target price on shares of Upstart in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Upstart currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $26.65.

Upstart Trading Up 2.3 %

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $24.54 and its 200 day moving average price is $29.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.10 and a beta of 2.01.

Upstart (NASDAQ:UPST – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.74) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.80) by $0.06. Upstart had a negative net margin of 32.59% and a negative return on equity of 27.89%. The company had revenue of $127.79 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $124.82 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Upstart Holdings, Inc. will post -2.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Natalia Mirgorodskaya sold 2,156 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.27, for a total transaction of $52,326.12. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 25,821 shares in the company, valued at $626,675.67. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, insider Natalia Mirgorodskaya sold 2,156 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.27, for a total transaction of $52,326.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 25,821 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $626,675.67. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Sanjay Datta sold 1,000 shares of Upstart stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.50, for a total value of $27,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 400,536 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,014,740. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 181,610 shares of company stock worth $5,002,963. 18.06% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of UPST. Cetera Advisors LLC raised its position in Upstart by 66.6% during the first quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 17,258 shares of the company’s stock worth $464,000 after acquiring an additional 6,899 shares during the last quarter. EMC Capital Management lifted its position in Upstart by 16.2% during the first quarter. EMC Capital Management now owns 4,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,000 after buying an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank raised its stake in shares of Upstart by 144.0% in the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 2,313 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 1,365 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of Upstart by 7.0% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 42,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,139,000 after acquiring an additional 2,770 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Magnetar Financial LLC lifted its position in Upstart by 1,106.7% during the 1st quarter. Magnetar Financial LLC now owns 97,281 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,616,000 after acquiring an additional 89,219 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.01% of the company’s stock.

Upstart Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a cloud-based artificial intelligence (AI) lending platform in the United States. Its platform includes personal loans, automotive retail and refinance loans, home equity lines of credit, and small dollar loans that connects consumer demand for loans to its to bank and credit unions.

