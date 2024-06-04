Uranium Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:UEC) Trading Down 6.9%

Uranium Energy Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:UEC – Get Free Report)’s stock price was down 6.9% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $6.39 and last traded at $6.46. Approximately 4,806,336 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 34% from the average daily volume of 7,305,326 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.94.

Uranium Energy Stock Down 5.8 %

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $6.67. The stock has a market cap of $2.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -651.00 and a beta of 1.84.

Uranium Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:UEC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 11th. The basic materials company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.01. Uranium Energy had a negative net margin of 8.20% and a negative return on equity of 1.11%. The company had revenue of $0.12 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.00 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that Uranium Energy Corp. will post 0.08 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director David Kong sold 26,000 shares of Uranium Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.81, for a total transaction of $177,060.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 154,085 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,049,318.85. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . 2.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in UEC. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA acquired a new position in shares of Uranium Energy during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. EntryPoint Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Uranium Energy by 897.7% in the first quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC now owns 4,340 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 3,905 shares during the last quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Uranium Energy during the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new position in Uranium Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, AJOVista LLC purchased a new position in Uranium Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. 62.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Uranium Energy Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in exploration, pre-extraction, extraction, and processing uranium and titanium concentrates in the United States, Canada, and Paraguay. It owns interests in the Palangana mine, Goliad, Burke Hollow, Longhorn, and Salvo projects located in Texas; Anderson, Workman Creek, and Los Cuatros projects situated in Arizona; Dalton Pass and C de Baca project located in New Mexico; Roughrider, Shea Creek, Christie Lake, Horseshoe-Raven, Hidden Bay, Diabase, West Bear, JCU, and other project located in Canada; and Yuty, Oviedo, and Alto Paraná titanium projects in Paraguay.

