Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ:VLY) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $6.72

Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ:VLY – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $6.72 and last traded at $6.76, with a volume of 1134352 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.97.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have weighed in on VLY shares. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Valley National Bancorp from $8.50 to $9.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Valley National Bancorp from $12.00 to $9.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 4th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Valley National Bancorp from $12.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and set a $8.00 target price on shares of Valley National Bancorp in a research report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com raised Valley National Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Valley National Bancorp currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8.89.

Get Valley National Bancorp alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Valley National Bancorp

Valley National Bancorp Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.48 billion, a PE ratio of 8.20 and a beta of 1.10. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.56 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $8.71.

Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ:VLY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.01). Valley National Bancorp had a return on equity of 7.74% and a net margin of 12.88%. The company had revenue of $890.07 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $447.38 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.30 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Valley National Bancorp will post 0.87 EPS for the current year.

Valley National Bancorp Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 13th will be given a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 13th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.44%. Valley National Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 51.76%.

Insider Transactions at Valley National Bancorp

In related news, EVP Joseph Chillura sold 49,715 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.18, for a total value of $406,668.70. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 545,249 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,460,136.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Joseph Chillura sold 49,715 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.18, for a total transaction of $406,668.70. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 545,249 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,460,136.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Andrew B. Abramson sold 16,451 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.72, for a total value of $127,001.72. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 224,679 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,734,521.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 91,166 shares of company stock valued at $719,420. 1.88% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Valley National Bancorp

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in VLY. Cetera Advisors LLC bought a new position in Valley National Bancorp in the 1st quarter worth $229,000. Comerica Bank increased its position in Valley National Bancorp by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 295,977 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,356,000 after buying an additional 17,282 shares during the period. Caxton Associates LP acquired a new position in Valley National Bancorp during the 1st quarter valued at $247,000. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new position in shares of Valley National Bancorp during the first quarter valued at about $98,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of Valley National Bancorp by 7.4% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 228,399 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,819,000 after buying an additional 15,793 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.00% of the company’s stock.

Valley National Bancorp Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Valley National Bancorp operates as the holding company for Valley National Bank that provides various commercial, private banking, retail, insurance, and wealth management financial services products. It operates through Consumer Banking, Commercial Banking, and Treasury and Corporate other segments.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Valley National Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Valley National Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.