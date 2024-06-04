VanEck Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX) Shares Acquired by Rafferty Asset Management LLC

Rafferty Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX – Free Report) by 1.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,260,268 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 152,114 shares during the quarter. VanEck Gold Miners ETF accounts for 1.1% of Rafferty Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Rafferty Asset Management LLC’s holdings in VanEck Gold Miners ETF were worth $256,151,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of GDX. Barclays PLC grew its stake in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 60.4% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,101,444 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $29,639,000 after purchasing an additional 414,882 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC boosted its position in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 54,822 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,475,000 after acquiring an additional 1,136 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 42.3% in the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. now owns 23,068 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $621,000 after acquiring an additional 6,858 shares during the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management raised its position in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 63.9% during the 3rd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 48,776 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,313,000 after acquiring an additional 19,019 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. lifted its stake in VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 2.9% during the third quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 234,564 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $6,312,000 after purchasing an additional 6,691 shares during the last quarter.

GDX traded down $1.33 on Tuesday, reaching $34.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 32,227,998 shares, compared to its average volume of 25,410,533. The company has a market capitalization of $13.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.03 and a beta of 0.85. VanEck Gold Miners ETF has a fifty-two week low of $25.62 and a fifty-two week high of $37.47. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $34.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of $30.85.

VanEck Gold Miners ETF Profile

The Fund seeks to match as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the AMEX Gold Miners Index. The Fund, utilizing a passive or indexing investment approach, attempts to approximate the investment performance of the Index by investing in a portfolio of stocks that generally replicate the Index.

