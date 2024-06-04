Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU) Shares Sold by Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp

Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp cut its stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU – Free Report) by 6.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 67,754 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,674 shares during the period. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF were worth $3,804,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of VEU. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Bfsg LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 480.3% during the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 679 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 562 shares in the last quarter. Private Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF during the fourth quarter worth $45,000. Finally, Bogart Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 82.7% during the fourth quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 886 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 401 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF alerts:

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of NYSEARCA VEU traded down $0.34 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $59.43. 1,528,735 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,416,109. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $58.55 and its 200 day moving average price is $56.84. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF has a twelve month low of $49.47 and a twelve month high of $60.59. The company has a market capitalization of $39.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.05 and a beta of 0.85.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF Profile

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VEU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.