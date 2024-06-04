Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VSS) Shares Purchased by The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VSS – Free Report) by 5.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,989,775 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 155,333 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned about 3.84% of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF worth $343,913,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 2,513.4% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 819,044 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,215,000 after acquiring an additional 787,704 shares in the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 170.1% in the 4th quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 392,433 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,142,000 after acquiring an additional 247,124 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 11,562,892 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,227,979,000 after acquiring an additional 119,645 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 6.1% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 1,775,704 shares of the company’s stock worth $204,259,000 after acquiring an additional 102,467 shares in the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 11,462.2% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 99,088 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,398,000 after acquiring an additional 98,231 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF Stock Down 1.5 %

Shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF stock traded down $1.77 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $118.50. 331,506 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 340,899. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $99.03 and a 1 year high of $121.20. The company has a market capitalization of $8.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.46 and a beta of 0.86. The business has a fifty day moving average of $117.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of $114.16.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF Profile

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The fund invests in securities of foreign issuers. The Fund investment objective is to track the performance of the FTSE Global Small Cap ex US Index, which measures the investment return of stocks of international small-cap companies.

