Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG) Holdings Decreased by Wellspring Financial Advisors LLC

Wellspring Financial Advisors LLC cut its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report) by 0.0% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 945,619 shares of the company’s stock after selling 183 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Growth ETF makes up approximately 7.6% of Wellspring Financial Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Wellspring Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $293,974,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Financiere des Professionnels Fonds d investissement inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. ARK Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF by 73.2% during the 4th quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 97 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the period. Arvest Investments Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,000.

Vanguard Growth ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

VUG traded down $0.18 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $353.20. 638,908 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,009,174. The company’s 50-day moving average is $342.44 and its 200 day moving average is $328.06. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $260.65 and a 52 week high of $357.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $121.67 billion, a PE ratio of 39.58 and a beta of 1.26.

Vanguard Growth ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

