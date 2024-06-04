Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO) Shares Sold by Anson Capital Inc.

Anson Capital Inc. decreased its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Free Report) by 61.4% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,210 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,924 shares during the quarter. Anson Capital Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $281,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VO. Pacific Capital Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Financial Perspectives Inc acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 174.0% during the 4th quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 137 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 87 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VO stock traded down $1.30 on Tuesday, reaching $241.60. 240,274 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 602,621. The company has a market cap of $62.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.64 and a beta of 0.98. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $194.79 and a 1 year high of $250.41. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $243.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $235.85.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

