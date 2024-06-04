Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO) Shares Sold by Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp

Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp lowered its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Free Report) by 0.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 208,383 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,030 shares during the period. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF comprises 0.8% of Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest holding. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp owned 0.08% of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF worth $48,478,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pacific Capital Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Orion Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the third quarter valued at about $30,000. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Financial Perspectives Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA VO traded down $0.65 on Tuesday, hitting $242.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 451,368 shares, compared to its average volume of 604,891. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $194.79 and a 12-month high of $250.41. The company has a market capitalization of $62.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.64 and a beta of 0.98. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $243.56 and a 200-day moving average of $235.85.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

