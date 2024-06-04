Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ) Shares Sold by Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp

Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp lowered its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Free Report) by 2.2% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 303,261 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 6,842 shares during the quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $26,796,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VNQ. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 22.5% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 10,630,558 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $804,308,000 after purchasing an additional 1,955,619 shares during the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 601.6% in the fourth quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 4,364,788 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $385,673,000 after acquiring an additional 3,742,702 shares in the last quarter. Mivtachim The Workers Social Insurance Fund Ltd. Under Special Management raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Mivtachim The Workers Social Insurance Fund Ltd. Under Special Management now owns 3,654,504 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $322,912,000 after acquiring an additional 24,650 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 3.3% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,575,623 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $270,532,000 after acquiring an additional 115,167 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. raised its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 0.6% in the third quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 3,473,024 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $265,272,000 after buying an additional 19,222 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF stock traded up $0.64 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $83.69. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,720,028 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,614,938. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $82.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $84.18. The company has a market cap of $32.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.09 and a beta of 1.03. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a fifty-two week low of $70.61 and a fifty-two week high of $90.09.

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

